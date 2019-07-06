|
|
July 28, 1959 - July 02, 2019 Mark Allison Kozonis, 59, passed away peacefully July 2, 2019, with his family by his side in Moreno Valley, Ca. Mark was born July 28, 1959, in Los Angeles, CA to George and Thelda (Fawcett) Kozonis. He enjoyed football (Go Packers), basketball (Lakeshow), baseball (Dodgers Baby), and spending time with his family. His laughter and light would fill any room. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynda Harris Kozonis; his children, Marrisa (James) and Christopher (Samara); his siblings George (Jeri), Jennifer (Armando), Mike (Mercedes), Nick (Kellie); several nieces and nephews, and his best buddy, his dog Champ. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 10th at Kansas Ave. SDA Church, 4491 Kansas Ave, Riverside, CA 92507
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 6, 2019