Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kansas Avenue Seventh Day Chr
4491 Kansas Ave
Riverside, CA 92507
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Kansas Ave. SDA Church
4491 Kansas Ave
Riverside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Kozonis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Kozonis


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Kozonis Obituary
July 28, 1959 - July 02, 2019 Mark Allison Kozonis, 59, passed away peacefully July 2, 2019, with his family by his side in Moreno Valley, Ca. Mark was born July 28, 1959, in Los Angeles, CA to George and Thelda (Fawcett) Kozonis. He enjoyed football (Go Packers), basketball (Lakeshow), baseball (Dodgers Baby), and spending time with his family. His laughter and light would fill any room. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynda Harris Kozonis; his children, Marrisa (James) and Christopher (Samara); his siblings George (Jeri), Jennifer (Armando), Mike (Mercedes), Nick (Kellie); several nieces and nephews, and his best buddy, his dog Champ. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 10th at Kansas Ave. SDA Church, 4491 Kansas Ave, Riverside, CA 92507
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.