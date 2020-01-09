|
MARK RYNEAL 1970 - 2013 My Dear Son, Today marks the 7th anniversary of your passing although it seems like just yesterday. I think about you every day, especially this time of year with Christmas and your birthday in another 2 weeks on January 29th. These last seven years have given me pause to reflect on just how much you mean to me and how you so enriched my life while you were here. I remember fondly all the happy times we enjoyed at your birthday parties and watching you open your gifts on Christmas mornings when you were a little boy. I also remember how proud I was as your dad watching you grow up from a little boy to a precocious teenager with a wonderfully infectious smile and personality, and then become a fine handsome and smart young man whom everyone loved to call their friend. I'm usually not at a loss for words, but when it comes to you Mark and how much losing you has meant to me, then indeed words fail me. I could never nor would I ever want to replace all the beautiful and wonderful memories I cherish of you. Although without you no longer in my life has deeply saddened me it is exactly those same cherished memories of you that lift me when I'm down, that brighten my day when I'm depressed, and give me eternal hope that one day I'll see you again in Heaven. Love, Dad
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020