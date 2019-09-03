|
|
MARK VISYAK Mark Lamont Visyak, 59, formerly of Grand Terrace and Highgrove passed away on August 15, 2019, in Fontana, California, surrounded by his family and close friends. He was born May 5,1960, in Fontana, California, to Paul and Nancy Visyak. On May 2, 1998, he married his beloved wife, Christine, and together they raised two sons. After 8 years with the Fire Department and over 30 years as an Animal Control Officer, Mark retired last year to become an avid traveler. He enjoyed cruising and traveling in his RV through the Western United States. He had a passion for trains and photography. He often embarked on his own adventures to capture the perfect picture of the trains running through Cajon Pass and other places. Mark also served on the Municipal Advisory Council for Highgrove for many years and was awarded many accolades for his work with Animal Control and the City of Eastvale. Mark is survived by his wife, Christine, sons Trenton and Tyler, his mother Nancy, and his siblings Scott, Sharon and Cheryl. He is also survived by 8 nieces and 5 nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Paul, who passed away in February 2005. The family invites all of Mark's friends to come and celebrate his life with them. There will be a viewing held at Ingold Funeral Home, 8277 Juniper Ave., Fontana, (909-822-8083) on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5pm-9pm with a Memorial at 7pm. A graveside service will be held at Montecito Memorial Park 3520 East Washington St., Colton, (909-825-3024) on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name at either Ingold Funeral Home or Montecito Memorial Park to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 3, 2019