Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ingold Funeral Chapel - Fontana
8277 Juniper Avenue
Fontana, CA 92335
(909) 822-8083
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Visyak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Visyak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Visyak Obituary
MARK VISYAK Mark Lamont Visyak, 59, formerly of Grand Terrace and Highgrove passed away on August 15, 2019, in Fontana, California, surrounded by his family and close friends. He was born May 5,1960, in Fontana, California, to Paul and Nancy Visyak. On May 2, 1998, he married his beloved wife, Christine, and together they raised two sons. After 8 years with the Fire Department and over 30 years as an Animal Control Officer, Mark retired last year to become an avid traveler. He enjoyed cruising and traveling in his RV through the Western United States. He had a passion for trains and photography. He often embarked on his own adventures to capture the perfect picture of the trains running through Cajon Pass and other places. Mark also served on the Municipal Advisory Council for Highgrove for many years and was awarded many accolades for his work with Animal Control and the City of Eastvale. Mark is survived by his wife, Christine, sons Trenton and Tyler, his mother Nancy, and his siblings Scott, Sharon and Cheryl. He is also survived by 8 nieces and 5 nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Paul, who passed away in February 2005. The family invites all of Mark's friends to come and celebrate his life with them. There will be a viewing held at Ingold Funeral Home, 8277 Juniper Ave., Fontana, (909-822-8083) on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5pm-9pm with a Memorial at 7pm. A graveside service will be held at Montecito Memorial Park 3520 East Washington St., Colton, (909-825-3024) on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name at either Ingold Funeral Home or Montecito Memorial Park to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now