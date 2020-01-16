|
|
May 10, 1934 - January 7, 2020 Marlene Marie Zamberlin passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 surrounded by family at the home of her daughter in Gilbert, AZ. Marlene was born May 10, 1934 to Arthur and Fern Koch in Hazelton, ND. Her parents divorced when Marlene was 6 yrs old and was raised by her father and step mother in Rapid City, SD. Marlene went to live with her mother in San Diego, CA at 16 yrs old. Marlene met Andrew Nicholas Zamberlin at 17 yrs of age and married Feb. 28, 1952. They moved to Norco, CA and lived there for 64 yrs. Marlene always made sure her children were well taken care of. Marlene never missed a sports event of her children's. Marlene was an accomplished pianist. She worked full time at Archway Baking company in Corona, CA for 19 yrs. Marlene went on to recieve her AA at Norco RCC. While attending college she attended Tiger Yang's International Moo Yea Do studio and received her black belt. One of her greatest joys was the accomplishment of finishing 15 marathons and over a 100 10K and 5K races. She accomplished all of this when she was 50-65 yrs old. Marlene was an animal lover her entire life. She rescued over 150 cats and dogs. Marlene always said she was put on this earth to care for her husband Andy. After he died in 2003, Marlene was lost. Her purpose was gone. Andy was the love of her life. Marlene is survived by her four children, Arthur (and Gail) Zamberlin, Michel (and Danny) Fox, Marie (and Bill) Schettler, and Melanie Zamberlin, along with 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother Rod (and Bonnie) Koch; niece Renee and nephew Terry. Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA 92505 Graveside services 2:00 PM on January 23. Reception to follow
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020