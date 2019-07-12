|
September 13, 1935 - June 16, 2019 Marlin, age 83, passed in his home surrounded by family. He immigrated from Canada to California in 1956 and married Arlene Garnett Modin in 1958. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in May. He is survived by his wife, Arlene, his daughter, Kristen Lennon and her husband, Brian, of Riverside, Ca.; two granddaughters, Ryan Rieck and Morgan Lennon; one sister, June Lohr and her husband, Mel, and 7 nieces and nephews. Marlin was a very humble and generous man. He enjoyed helping others behind the scenes, not ever one to draw attention to himself. He had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, his Savior. Services to be held at the Riverside National Cemetery on Friday, July 19th at 10:30am. A reception at the Rhinehart home will immediately follow.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 12, 2019