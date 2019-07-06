|
July 10, 1937 - June 15, 2019 Marolyn was born in Boston, MA to Anna and Samuel Gordon. She passed away at Riverside Community Hospital from natural causes. She was married to John Keith Oddson, who predeceased her, as did her son, Kenneth Richard Oddson. She is survived by her daughters Karen Astorga and Kathleen Renee' Oddson. For the last six years Marolyn was lovingly cared for by the staff of I'm Here to Help You, Inc.: Elizebeth Florez, Allie Sanchez, Helen Romo, Erica Ching and Jennifer Martin. Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Preston Simons Mortuary, 3358 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside 92501. The viewing will be at 11:00 am prior to the service. Interment will be at 1:00 pm at Olivewood Cemetery, 3300 Central Avenue, Riverside 92506 with a reception following at the UCR Botanic Garden Conference Room. WL00205010-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 6, 2019