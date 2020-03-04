|
September 22, 1957 - February 21. 2020 Marsha Gay Stevens was born Sunday, September 22, 1957 to Charles and Anita Stevens in Riverside, CA. After attending Poly High School she later went to study cosmetology at Riverside Community City College. Marsha accepted Christ into her life in 1966 and became a member of the Kansas Avenue Church under the leadership of Pastor Elder Warren Neal. Marsha was a very hard worker and always there to support her family. She held positions at Toro, the Sun Newspaper, Polk, Fresh and Easy Distributing and K&N Engineering. Marsha retired from her position as a Caregiver in 2015. She found being a caregiver very rewarding, and went above and beyond for her patients. Marsha enjoyed many activities of the church, including youth Sabbath School as well as the Pathfinder Club. A couple of her pastimes was gardening, and playing dominoes. She always tended to her plants, and enjoyed playing dominoes with family/friends and on her phone. She was excellent at coordinating gatherings, loved to spend time with her family and captured many precious moments by always taking lots of pictures. She enjoyed the simple things in life like driving around Riverside, running errands and loved to go shopping. Marsha loved to travel, visiting and exploring new places with her eldest daughter Panderease. Marsha had a humorous personality and could make anyone laugh. The way she told her stories and her infectious laugh was always a joy to be around. She would always speak her mind and her truth. Marsha Stevens, 62, of Riverside, CA, passed away on February 21st due to complications of cardiac arrest. Marsha is survived by her parents Charles and Anita Stevens; her children Panderease (Neville) Onyango, Leslie Stevens, Rachel Hale; grandson Taos Howard; her siblings Stephanie Bowen, Mario (Vivian) Stevens, Anthony (Lisa) Stevens, Kevin Stevens. and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing: 03/14/2020, Time: 12:00pm-3:00pm, Location: McKay's Family Mortuary, Funeral: Saturday 03/14/2020 at 4pm (Followed by Repast) Location: Kansas Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church. Burial Day: 03/16/2020 Time: 11:30am Location: Olivewood Memorial Park. McKay's Family Mortuary, 2001 3rd St #A Riverside CA 92507, 951-683-5178
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020