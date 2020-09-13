Martha Mae Duistermars went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 8, 2020. Martha passed quietly surrounded by the love of her family. Martha was born on February 28, 1928 to her parents John and Jeannette Veenendaal in the dairy farming community of Santa Anna, California. She married Robert Dale Duistermars on June 29, 1949. They remained married for 52 years with Robert passing in 2001. Martha raised four children, helped run the family dairy farm and worked as a manager for Sears in Hemet. Martha is survived by three of her four children, Mary Ann Stephenson, Bob Duistermars, and Jan Schain. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter Patty Van Deusen. Her three children and 11 grandchildren as well as her 19 great grandchildren will celebrate her life privately as a family who dearly loved their mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Together we praise God for her life and faith. She inspired us all.





