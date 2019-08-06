|
January 6, 1923 - June 18, 2019 For 96 years she has respectfully played by the rules Straight forward, sensible, steadfast, kind, Capricornian mother of four. This ruggedly honest, stylishly pretty, no nonsense, never late, just do the thing woman Has become a child of the stars. Some whimsical wind has blown open The backdoor of her Kosmos, And I can see her sitting there, In her pink robe- smiling, Like she always does An old world sweetheart Ready and willing for whatever comes And so, when I think about mom, it's THE WAY she lived that blesses us so deeply And THE WAY she lived was with courage and kindness woven together into the heart cloth of her life. WL00208360-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2019