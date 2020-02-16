|
Martha Sorrick passed away at the age of 88, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in San Jacinto, California. She was born Wednesday, June 3, 1931, in San Pedro, California, to the late John W. Edmonds and the late Nellie (Templeton) Edmonds. Martha was the best baker in the world. She baked all types of cookies and breads. Martha was a very active woman who enjoyed helping her friends when they needed her help; yet very spicy, she would tell you how it is. She loved her family dearly. Her grandchildren/great-grandchildren were her world. Martha's hobbies were sewing, knitting, crochetting, and puzzles. She enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds. The holidays were the best; Thanksgiving at Joy's and Christmas at June's. Martha is survived by her loving daughters, Joy ("Bob") Lewis, and June (Robert) Brandenburg; her adoring grandchildren, Bryan (Rosemarie), Jeff (Alicia), Tiffany (Todd), Donovan (Renee), and Katee; her amazing great-grandchildren, Drew, Megan, Brandon, Aaron, Emily, Tyler, Trey, Dylan, and Sophia; and a lovely niece, Ginny. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 4:00 PM 8:00 PM, at Miller-Jones Mortuary, located 1501 W. Florida Ave, Hemet 92543. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at Green Hills Memorial Park, located 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes 90275.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2020