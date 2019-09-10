|
|
MARTIN D. ROCHA 10/9/1939 - 9/4/2019 Martin, 79, of Banning, CA, passed away September 4, 2019. Martin was a plasterer for 40 years. He coached Little League Baseball in Banning. He is survived by sons, Martin Rocha Jr. of Palm Springs, CA and Mario Rocha of Riverside, CA; daughters, Tani Randolff of Glenrock, WY and Ahni Rocha Redmond (Frankie) of San Marcos, CA; grand- daughters, Marti Conner (Robert Rivera) of San Marcos, CA, Cierra Redmond, and Franki Redmond; grandson, Connor Redmond; great-granddaughter, Rubi Rose; brother-in-law Lupe Amesquita Jr. and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lydia Rocha; sisters, Mary Wilson, Victoria Morales and Nellie Ortega; brother Mark Rocha; and son-in-law, John Horney. Memorial Service will be held September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary with graveside service following at Banning Cemetery. Wiefels & Son Mortuary & Cremation Services
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019