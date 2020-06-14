04/03/1956 - 05/26/2020 Our dear Marty awesome husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend - passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 05/26/2020. Marty's life was well lived. Born in Riverside, CA to Donald and Janet Campbell, Marty attended Riverside Polytechnic High School and University of California Irvine. He double majored at the university and earned two bachelor degrees in biology and chemistry. He later attended University of Texas where he earned his Ph.D. Marty is survived by his wife Shirlene Campbell and her family, his brothers Jim (Mary Ellen) Campbell, Ken (Maureen) Campbell, his sister Sue Campbell (Joe), cousins, nieces, and nephews. Marty loved the ocean and sailing with his best friend Chris. Per his request, he'll be scattered at sea off Newport Beach at a later date to be determined. A celebration of his life will also be held at a later date. Please follow this link to see entire obituary. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/el-cajon-ca/martin-campbell-9197384
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.