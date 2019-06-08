The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Martin "Marty" Zamora Sr.

Martin "Marty" Zamora Sr. Obituary
MARTIN "MARTY" D. ZAMORA, SR.
November 12, 1937 – May 17, 2019
Martin Diaz Zamora, Sr., was born on November 12, 1937 and passed away on May 17, 2019 at the age of 81.
A proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Martin is survived by his wife, Maria, two sons, Martin, Jr., and Eddie, four daughters, Kathy, Cindy, Audrey, and Jeannette, as well as 15 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Martin was preceded in death by his parents Alejo and Victoria Zamora.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Sunday, June 9 from 5-8 p.m. at the Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary located at 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA. The funeral mass will take place on Monday, June 10 at 9 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church located at 3074 Madison St., Riverside, CA. Burial will follow at Riverside National Cemetery located at 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise from June 8 to June 9, 2019
