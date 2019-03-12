The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
 Marvin "Smitty" Smith, 91, of Moreno Valley, CA, passed away on March 2, 2019.
Smitty was born in Kansas City, MO in 1927 to the late Orval and Edna Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Tomoko, children LTC (ret) Robert (Jamey), Rita Jo, sister Donna VanGoethem and 6 grandchildren.
Smitty retired from the USAF as a CMSgt Intelligence Operations Investigator after 29 years of service in the Army and Air Force. He served in WWII, Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retirement he was a mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a Master Mason in the Bee Hive Lodge #184 of Omaha, NE.
Services will be at the Riverside National Cemetery on April 17, 2019 at 11:45 am. A reception following at 1:00 pm at Christ Community Church, 13300 Indian St. Moreno Valley.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019
