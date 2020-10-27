02/23/1930 - 10/13/2020 MARY JIMENEZ ADAME Mary Jimenez Adame was born February 23, 1930 and passed from life on October 13, 2020, Mary was born in Sedgwick, Colorado, the daughter of Jesus and Crespina Jimenez, one of 12 brothers and sisters. The family moved to Riverside, California in 1945 where she and her sisters would work at E.T. Wall Packing House packing oranges together for many years. Mary also worked at Toys R Us until she retired. In the early fifties she met Pete N. Adame whom she married in 1952. They made their life together in Riverside, California, where they raised their five sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and were surrounded by their brothers and sisters and all their families, for their entire lives. Mary touched the lives of many people. She made many lifelong friends throughout the years. Mary loved to travel to see family and friends. After Pete passed on, you would often see her out and about on the arm of one of her sons. Their favorite destination was one of our local casinos where she loved to spend time and money. She was an excellent cook, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Pete N. Adame, her son Larry J. Adame and her parents Jesus and Crespina Jimenez, brothers Fred and Nash Jimenez and sister Maggie Reyes. She is survived by Pete and Virginia Adame; Mike and Lucy Adame; Mark and Dora Adame and Richard and Leslie Adame; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Manuel, Joe, Raymond, Isador and Tony Jimenez and sisters Katie, Jennie and Jessie and many nieces and nephews. Viewing and services will be held at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92504 on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., is limited to 10 persons at a time. Service immediately following at 12:00 noon. Seating for 50 persons only. Standing room available. Covid restrictions apply, masks required. Burial private.





