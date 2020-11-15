Age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 7, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on June 23, 1931 in Rockford, IL and lived in Corona Valencia Terrace for the past 5 years. She graduated from Corona High School in 1949 and obtained her BA degree from Fullerton State College. She was a member of St. John Episcopal Church in Corona. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jim Stein; her parents Clemens John Hercer and Dorothy; grandparents Milton and Alice Hampton Sr. She is survived by her daughters Allison Stein; stepdaughter Virginia and her husband Milton Murisaki; stepson Jim Stein; sister Joyce Jenkins; and 6 grandchildren Zack, Megan, Rachel, Nik, Adrienne and Blair. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Alzheimers' research.





