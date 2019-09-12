|
MARY ANN HAMPTON Age 84, passed away on September 6, 2019. She died peacefully in the late afternoon in her apartment at Villa De Anza Assisted Living in Jurupa Valley. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 29, 1935, to John and Viola Tierney. In 1963, she and her late husband, Joseph K. Hampton, moved to Southern California, eventually settling in Orange County. She started her professional career in California with the Robertshaw Controls Company, where she became a supervisor and worked for more than 30 years. Mary and Joe moved to the Jurupa Valley around 1982 so she could be closer to work when Robertshaw relocated to Corona. They lived on Cross River Drive near the Jurupa Hills Golf Course and quickly fell in love with the tranquil, rural setting and the people in the community. Mary Ann and Joe were avid fishermen and had a camper that they would take to local spots. Mary Ann's other passions included dancing, classic movies, and horse racing. She and Joe were regulars at Santa Anita Racetrack. Mary is survived by her son and daughter, John and Pat, granddaughter Nikki Lincoln, and great grandchildren Mary Jane and John. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:30a.m. at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer, located at 7944 Magnolia Ave., in Riverside. She will be buried on Tuesday, September 17th at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery alongside Joseph, who was a member of the U.S. Navy and part of the D Day Invasion in World War Il.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019