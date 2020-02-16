|
May 30, 1956 - February 3, 2020 Mary Beck, daughter of Roman Albert Beck and Marcille Beck, all long time residents of Riverside, CA, passed away the morning of February 3, after a long illness at the age of 63. Mary attended St. Catherine of Alexandria grade school. A graduate of Riverside Polytechnic High School, Mary spent many years as a homemaker. She was for a time engaged in housekeeping duties at Riverside Community Hospital. For most of her life she struggled bravely with a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. She had a special empathy for the disabled. Her resolve in dealing with her condition was an inspiration to those around her and she strove to expand her circle of friends to include those dealing with medical challenges of their own. Likewise she strove to donate what she could to local homeless she befriended. Her hobbies included collecting antiques and quilt making. She enjoyed family get-togethers and her feline friends. As her health permitted, she participated in frequent group bus tours with her mother and friends to resorts and casinos. For the last three years she had been an active resident of both Sunrise Senior Living and Raincross at Riverside. She was pre-deceased by her father and mother, in 2014 and 2018 respectively. She is survived by: her brother Bruce, of Riverside, brother Roger and nephew John both of Dana Point. An aunt and several cousins also survive her. Viewing will be held Sunday, February 23 from 4 to 8 pm at the Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary Chapel with a Rosary at 6 pm. Funeral Mass will be at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church Monday, February 24 at 9:30 am followed by a graveside service at the Olivewood Cemetery later at 11:00 am.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2020