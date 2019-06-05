|
MARY PRISCILLA CARDS
Mary Priscilla Cards passed away on 5/28/2019. She was born on 11/22/1958 and was a native of Chino, California. She is survived by daughter Angelina Ojeda and son-in-law Ernie; son Arturo Hernandez III, daughter-in-law Jessica; son Alex Hernandez, and son Andrew Hernandez; 14 grandchildren and one great grandson; her sister Rita Hernandez and brother-in-law Joe; sister Dianna Villa. brother Gilbert Duenas and sister-in-law Debbie; brother Vincent Torres and Charolette; brother Ronald Banales; uncles and aunts and many nieces and nephews who all loved her. We will greatly miss you, we love you Mary Priscilla. Service/memorial will be held on June 9th at Faith Tabernacle Church, 495 W. 7th St. in San Jacinto, California at 2:00 pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 5, 2019