1934 - 2019 Mary Carmen Heaton, 84, passed away on Thursday, April 12, 2019. Mary was born July 9, 1934 in Montebello, California to Manuel Araiza Sesma and Maria Lehr Sesma. She was an only child. She married Alan J. Heaton in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 19, 1952 and lived in Anaheim, California until 1971; at which time she moved with her husband and family to Hemet, California where she worked for the Hemet Unified School District in the attendance office at Hemet High School and her husband Alan was a teacher of Special Education for Riverside County. On March 14, 1985 Mary received her real estate license and later had a successful career at Liberty Real Estate in Hemet for the balance of her career beginning January 10, 1992 until 2015 when moving from Hemet to Alpine, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband Alan and is survived by her children Marianne Sullivan, Donna Dahlgren, Richard Heaton, Michelle Johnson and Hope Pauline Castro. She is grandmother to sixteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Fort Canyon Chapel, 890 North Heritage Hills Drive, Alpine, Utah. Family and friends may call from 1:30 to 2:30 pm at the church prior to services. Interment will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the San Jacinto Valley Cemetery in San Jacinto, California. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com WL00196180-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019