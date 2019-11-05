|
|
MARY DENT JONES Age 98, of Oceanside, CA and formerly of Riverside, CA, passed away on October 29, 2019. Mary is survived by her three daughters, Linda Irwin and husband Gerald Irwin of Potter Valley, CA, MaryAnn Mead of Tucson, AZ, and Elizabeth Karl and husband Eugene Karl of Carlsbad, CA, as well as 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mary was born on September 10, 1921, in Riverside, California, to Edgar and Gay Dent. She graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High School and the Santa Barbara State Teachers College and went on to work in the Corona Unified School District, serving as a first grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary for 13 years, and as principal at Coronita Elementary for 23 years. To share your thoughts and memories, please visit: MaryDentJones.net
Published in Press-Enterprise from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019