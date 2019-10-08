|
April 26, 1931 - September 27, 2019 Mary Anna Doak entered into eternal life on September 27, 2019, when God took her by the hand and said, "Come with me, my daughter. Your job here is done." Born to Joe and Theresa Cantacessi on April 26, 1931 in Los Angeles, CA, Mary was the headstrong big sister of John and Donny. The family moved to Wildomar where Mary attended and graduated from Wildomar School with two other classmates. Shortly after graduating from Elsinore High in 1949, she married Melvin Doak and had three children Joe (Sharon), Theresa (Sammie) and Mary Ann (Archie). Mary will be fondly remembered by family, friends and others for her quick wit, infectious smile, the mischievous twinkle in her eyes and an extraordinarily generous spirit. She met life's challenges with her own exceptional blend of quiet dignity, indomitable strength and an incomparable feistiness that was oftentimes both surprising and funny. Mary is survived by her 3 children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many members of the Cantacessi and Renna families. The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 9th from 10:00 to 11:00am at St. Francis of Rome Catholic Church, 21591 Lemon St, Wildomar. A graveside service will follow the memorial at Wildomar Cemetery. Evans Brown Mortuary 27101 Encanto Dr Sun City, CA 92585
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 8, 2019