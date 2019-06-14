|
MARY "MARTY" E. LANGLEY
Mary "Marty" E. Langley passed away peacefully the morning of April 20, 2019 at the City of Hope in Duarte, CA. Marty was born December 26, 1941 in Glendale, California to parents Margaret (Wheeler) and Carl Langley. Marty spent a few of her early years in Oklahoma and attended elementary school in East Los Angeles. After moving to Riverside she attended Chemawa Junior High and graduated from Ramona High School in 1959. During these school years she was known for her kindness as well as a love of Performing Arts. She made lifelong friends as part of Ramona's theater department and as part of the Girl Scouts, which involved her Mom as a troop leader. Marty attended Riverside Community College before transferring to San Diego State from which she graduated in 1963. She obtained her teaching credential from the University of California at Riverside and began teaching English at Hemet High School. After teaching for five years she left to travel. Upon returning, Marty took over her mom's job as accounts manager at A to Z Printing in Riverside. In 1972, she married and over the next six years she and her husband had two daughters. Marty returned to Hemet High School in 1985 to teach both mathematics and English, later earning her Master's Degree from Chapman University.
During much of Marty's teaching career, she was Amnesty International USA's specialist leading the Turkey Coordinating Group while also being a longtime member of the Riverside Local Group. This resulted in her attending many international meetings. She also helped her teacher husband, George Hague, with all his environmental work with the Sierra Club. As much dedication that Marty put toward her students and volunteering she gave even more to her family, ensuring both her daughters and husband were loved and cared for.
In 2007, Marty and her husband retired allowing her to spend time reading, writing, working as the newsletter editor for the Hemet/San Jacinto area California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA), and continuing to help those in need. She especially enjoyed spending time in northwestern Oregon along the Columbia River where she watched and tracked many of the ships' movements as they passed by on the river.
Marty is survived by her loving husband, George "Mick" Hague, and their two wonderful daughters, Micaela Hague and Maria Riemer. She is also survived by many relatives, friends and colleagues who will greatly miss her compassion, dedication and unique sense of humor. As Emile Zola wrote and Marty often shared, "If you ask why I came into this world, I will tell you. I came to live out loud". She not only accomplished this for herself, she inspired others to do the same. There was a celebration of Marty's life in April and her funeral was private.
A teacher affects eternity and we will never know where Marty's influence will stop. Please consider continuing her influence by donating to CalRTA's scholarship fund for Hemet and San Jacinto High School students. Make checks payable to San Jacinto Mountains Scholarship Foundation and mail it to Jeannette Goar: 5339 Jasper Lane, Riverside, CA 92506 — let them know it is to honor Marty Langley.
Published in Press-Enterprise from June 14 to June 20, 2019