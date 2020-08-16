1/1
Mary Elizabeth "Molly" Stecher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 18, 1939 - July 26, 2020 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Molly passed away at her home on July 26, 2020 at the age of 81. Molly was born and lived her entire life in Riverside, CA. She graduated from Poly High School in 1957. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Irwin Hans Stecher and her sons Fritz Stecher and David Stecher. She is survived by her sisters Sue Adams, Diana Bryan and Karen Barandon; children Janie Kuehn (husband Nick) and Peter Stecher (wife Lori); niece Amy Minard; nephews Dan Henderson and Dwight Minard; grandchildren Sam Kuehn (wife Destiny), Sarah Stecher, Eric Stecher and Michael Swarens-Stecher; and great grandchildren London Rose Kuehn, Haven Ann Kuehn, Kali Robles, Kaylub Swarens and Lucy Swarens. Molly worked with her grandmother Edith Freeman and mother Eleanor Freeman operating a boarding house at the historical Irvine House, then partnering with her mother in a childcare center for 40 years. Molly loved God, her family and life. She was always smiling and putting the needs of others above her own, She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She will never be forgotten. Molly will be laid to rest at 10:00am Friday, August 21, 2020 in Olivewood Memorial Park. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston and Simons Mortuary - Riverside
3358 Mission Inn Ave
Riverside, CA 92501
(951) 683-7410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston and Simons Mortuary - Riverside

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved