March 18, 1939 - July 26, 2020 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Molly passed away at her home on July 26, 2020 at the age of 81. Molly was born and lived her entire life in Riverside, CA. She graduated from Poly High School in 1957. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Irwin Hans Stecher and her sons Fritz Stecher and David Stecher. She is survived by her sisters Sue Adams, Diana Bryan and Karen Barandon; children Janie Kuehn (husband Nick) and Peter Stecher (wife Lori); niece Amy Minard; nephews Dan Henderson and Dwight Minard; grandchildren Sam Kuehn (wife Destiny), Sarah Stecher, Eric Stecher and Michael Swarens-Stecher; and great grandchildren London Rose Kuehn, Haven Ann Kuehn, Kali Robles, Kaylub Swarens and Lucy Swarens. Molly worked with her grandmother Edith Freeman and mother Eleanor Freeman operating a boarding house at the historical Irvine House, then partnering with her mother in a childcare center for 40 years. Molly loved God, her family and life. She was always smiling and putting the needs of others above her own, She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She will never be forgotten. Molly will be laid to rest at 10:00am Friday, August 21, 2020 in Olivewood Memorial Park. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410





