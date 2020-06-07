Mary Ellen Fox, n‚e McDonough, age 80, left this world peacefully on May 23, 2020 surrounded in love. She was born in Chicago on June 10, 1939, the oldest of four children born to J. Harry and Dorothy McDonough. Mary Ellen attended grammar school, high school and one year of college in Chicago where she met and married Lawrence Fox in 1963. Together they were blessed with four wonderful children, Mark Alan, Christopher John (Mary), Kathleen Elizabeth (Paul) and Sean Michael (Laura). Her children were her everything and because of her amazing devotion she has meant the world to them as well. The family moved to California in 1979, shortly after her 40th birthday, and in no time, she considered this her home. Love and loyalty are the perfect words to describe Mary Ellen. She loved family, friends, life, God, laughter and everyone she met. She found joy in giving and put tremendous energy into nurturing friends and family with joy and generosity. Her cooking was delicious. Her gifts were thoughtful. Her giving nature reached its peak each year at Christmas when her light, warmth, and love comforted and cheered everyone who knew her. The rest of the year, her uninhibited laughter was a holiday in and of itself. Mary Ellen is survived and loved by her children, their spouses, her sisters, Patricia and Kathleen, her sister-in-law Pat, her beloved grandchildren, Logan, Amelya, Molly, Nicholas, Norah and Colin, her numerous nieces and nephews and her many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, J. Harry McDonough, her mother, Dorothy McDonough and her brother, James H. McDonough. Mary Ellen was a treasure to all and will be deeply missed. Visitation: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm followed by Service: 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, both at Thomas Miller Mortuary. Graveside Service: Montecito Memorial Park, Monday, June 15, 2020, 11:30 am. *All County Covid-19 rules will apply. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to The Mark Fox Special Needs Trust c/o Kathy King, 2204 Sherborn Lane, Schaumburg, IL 60193 to assist in supporting her son Mark Alan.





