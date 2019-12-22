|
December 4, 1935 - December 13, 2019 Age 84, passed away at home on December 13, 2019, from injuries she sustained in a car accident on October 28. She was born on December 4, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. In high school, she was affectionally known as "Kelley," and graduated from Excelsior High in Norwalk, California. After high school she moved to Mira Loma, where she met her husband of 63 years, George Weimer. In 1960, Mary and George built a home in Riverside, where they have lived ever since. Mary and George ran Weimer Transport for over 40 years, and Mary was also a medical assistant, retiring from Parkview Hospital in 2003. After retiring, Mary & George traveled around the U.S. in their motorhome. One of their favorite spots was Brookings, Oregon, where they spent summers "getting out of the Riverside heat." Over the years, Mary was a volunteer with the Girl Scouts, PTA, Job's Daughters, Victoria Avenue Forever, and the Riverside Republican Women Federation. She loved spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons. She kept busy sewing Christmas stockings for anyone having a new baby and making beautiful handmade tissue boxes for all her friends and family. She also shared her love of family and friends by cooking weekly meals and inviting everyone over. The world has lost a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, niece, cousin, and friend. Mary is survived by her husband, George; daughter and son-in-law, Jana and Wayne Nocella; two grandsons, Jarod & Nicholas Nocella; and numerous family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Toll, and her son, Robert Weimer. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Rd., Duarte, CA 91010 or Heart of Gold Hospice, 4110 Edison Avenue, Suite 200A, Chino, CA 91710.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019