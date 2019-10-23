The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
McWane Family Funeral Home
MARY FLORES Age 80, of San Jacinto, California, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at her home. Born on Saturday, January 14, 1939, in Sanderson, Texas. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking, cooking, swimming and gardening. She loved doing puzzles and watching game shows and listening to her music. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Surviving are daughters, Elizabeth Flores and Rebecca Aguilar (Jose); brothers, Jesse Flores and Chris Flores; sisters, Andrea Avalos, Otila Flores, Mary Lou Lopez and Belia Mejia, and her 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents Vicente and Josefa Flores, her sisters Eloisa Torres, Sally Sanchez and Clara Laws. A Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church located at 630 South Santa Fe Avenue, San Jacinto, California 92583. Interment will be in San Jacinto Valley Cemetery following the mass. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at McWane Family Funeral Home, 350 North San Jacinto Street, Hemet, California.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019
