|
|
October 5, 1929 - November 29, 2019 Mary Guitron was born on October 5, 1929 in Riverside,CA. to Zenon & Jesus Sosa. She joined her sweetheart in Heaven on November 29, 2019. Mary retired from Rustic Lane Elementary School (1974-1994) as an Instructional Aid as well as an Activity Supervisor. She is survived by her family who all loved her very much. Her daughter Ana, her four grandchildren Ricky, Erika, Alexa, Monika, her four great-grandchildren Ariana, Priscilla, Tony, and Aileen. She is also survived by her one brother John Sosa, and three sisters Josie Sosa, Ramona Rangel, & Betty Lemos.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 6, 2019