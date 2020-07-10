Mary Irene (Stover) Luedeke Mary Irene (Stover) Luedeke, of Temecula, CA, passed away on June 23, 2020, age 73, following a battle with cancer. She was born in Washington, DC., April 30, 1947 to Alvin Antone Stover and Thelma Irene (Ruck) Stover, their only child. Mary spent most of her youth in Wapakoneta, Ohio, where she graduated from St. Joseph's High School. She went on to attend Bowling Green State University, in Bowling Green, Ohio, graduating with a finance degree in 1969. Mary was hired by Wells Fargo Bank in 1970, moving to California at the bank's request, and served in numerous positions, including Assistant Branch Manager in the Pasadena, San Marino, and Upland offices over 14 years. She married Arthur William (Bill) Luedeke on May 29, 1976, and they were married for 44 years. Mary retired from Wells Fargo in 1984 to raise two wonderful sons. The family moved several times, from San Gabriel, to Upland, and eventually to Temecula in 1987. In the early 90's, Mary began working for the Temecula Valley Unified School District as a classified clerk at Sparkman and Redhawk Elementary Schools, and remained with the District until she retired in 2010. Mary was a wonderful mother, loved traveling and seeing new vistas, and always wanted to include her sons on her adventures. She enjoyed cooking, newspaper puzzles, and SUDOKO games, and cherished family gatherings and holiday dinner preparations. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Mary is survived by husband Bill, their sons Erik and Brent Luedeke, Erik's wife Chelsea, grandchildren Ryker, Presley and Nixon, sister-in-law Hope Luedeke and nieces Amy Luedeke and Carrie Kelly. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and Bill's brother, Richard Luedeke. Mary's final resting place will be at Riverside National Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
and/or the University of California San Diego's Moores Cancer Center to be used to further cancer research. The Luedeke family wishes to thank UCSD and the nurses and staff on the 4th floor of the Jacob's Medical Center for the support and care they provided.