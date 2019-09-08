|
|
July 23, 1927 - September 3, 2019 Mary-Jane Megginson passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2019. Mary-Jane was born on July 23, 1927 in Rochester, NY and graduated from Eastwood High School, Syracuse, NY in 1945. She had been employed as an accountant for Foothill-DeAnza College in Los Altos Hills, California until her retirement in 1989. Mary-Jane is survived by her sister, Barbara Frenck, of Chittenango, New York; her sons, Michael J. Meaney of Corona, CA and Donald Miller of Menifee, CA; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, David Meaney, and her husband, Charles Megginson.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 8, 2019