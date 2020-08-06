1/1
Mary Jane "Nana" Norder
May 7, 1931 - July 17, 2020 In the early hours of Thursday, July 17, Jane Norder was reunited with her husband. She passed quietly in her sleep. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, the middle child of six. In 1947, she moved to San Diego, CA with her family. Jane graduated from Cathedral Girls High School in San Diego on June 9, 1949. She met the love of her life at a diner in Long Beach where she was working as a waitress and he was working as a short order cook, his first job after leaving the Navy. They were married on August 16, 1952. They raised six children. At the time of his death, they had been married forty years. She was buried at Arlington Cemetery on August 6, 2020. Jane left behind a brother, Charles; a sister Marquette; six children, Michelle, Bridget, Brenda, Maureen, Gregory, and Denise; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She had been a resident of Riverside since 1958. She was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Jane loved children, the rosary, and music. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to a charity that promotes the arts, helps children, or provides aid to missionaries.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2020.
