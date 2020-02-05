|
|
Mary Jeffery, age 96, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020. Mary was born and raised in Miami, FL. She married her husband Bob in 1943, and they moved to Southern California where they raised their three children. Mary and Bob's eldest child, Roger, was born with developmental disabilities. Given the challenges they faced, and knowing other families also faced the same challenges, Mary embarked on her life's work by founding Peppermint Ridge, a residential care facility for individuals with developmental disabilities. Located in Corona, CA, Peppermint Ridge continues to thrive and deliver quality care in the spirit which she established. Mary was always on an eternal quest for knowledge. After her retirement, she enrolled in college and fulfilled her dream of attaining her bachlor's degree. Later, she taught classes at Fullerton College. Her many interests included genealogy, world travel, cooking and spending time with family. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 62 years, Bob, and is survived by her children Roger, Jane (Phil), Judy (Dan), four grandchildren and one great grandson. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Mary, the family asks that anyone who wishes to celebrate her life may make a donation to Peppermint Ridge at peppermintridge.org
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020