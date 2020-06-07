Age 84, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, May 22, 2020, at home with family members present. Born September 20, 1935 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. "Lee", as she was called while growing up, moved to California in 1948. Graduated from Hemet High School in 1953. Mary Lee worked for Virgin Mortuary, Howard's Rose Company, Visiting Nurse Association, American Home Health Agency, Jim Black Physical Therapy and ReHab- Net where she retired in 2000. She was a member of the ACTS I Church in Menifee, an organ donor, a patron of Paralyzed Veterans and PBS television station. She is survived by her 2 brothers: Jack (aka Buzzy) Miller and Tim (Tangie) Miller; children & step-children: Sherrill (Ray) Schoof-McWilliams, Beth Hamilton, Danny (Sylvia) Schoof, Bruce Arrietta, Luanne Guacheno, Barrie Brittian and Charlie Brittian. Mary Lee had many, many other children who called her Mom. Many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Mary Lee was preceded in death by her husband: James L. Brittian; her parents: Jacque & Nedra Miller; her sister and brother-in-law: Penny & Tony Bentiste; her grandsons: Billy Westley & Miles Melton; her step-sons: Skeeter & Ritchie Arrietta and Joe Brittian. Can you imagine the celebration happening in heaven!!! She will be laid to rest with Papa in a private interment ceremony. Mama requested a celebration of her life!! She said: "Cry if you feel the need, then laugh, joke, party, and celebrate this AWESOME woman, who was Mama, Mom, sister, Auntie, daughter, Gramma, Gma, Grammy, Granny, Gigi, Gramma Gma, Mary Lee, MLee and friend. A celebration of her life will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 3 pm at DP City Church C-3, 27100 S. Girard Street, Hemet.





