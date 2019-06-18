|
MARY LOU DIXON
Mary Lou Dixon passed peacefully on May 6, 2019 at the age of 78, surrounded by her loving family in Riverside, California. She was born in New York and raised in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. She was the school mascot at McKeesport High School and loved to reminisce about her days dressed up as a tiger. She later moved to Riverside, California where she lived for over 30 years.
She worked for the Tustin Unified School District for 33 years. Once the Metrolink was up and running, she rode it to and from work every day from Riverside. It didn't take her long before she made train friends who quickly dubbed her the "Train Queen". She gladly accepted the crown and sceptre they presented her and wore them proudly.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, John, and her parents, Cy and Dorothy Woistman. She is survived by her partner of 23 years Tom Hazen, her children, Pam Randall and Sheryl Stith and son-in-law Reggie Stith, her sister Peggy Boyle and brother in-law John Boyle, her brother Bill Woistman and sister-in-law Vicky Woistman as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren, Tara, Dixon, Maddie and Meredith were the joys of her life.
She will be remembered lovingly for her zest for life, her "world famous" spaghetti and meatballs, never meeting an animal she didn't love and want to take home and making the entire family don crazy hats for goofy photos every Christmas morning. Mary Lou was always the last to leave the party and prided herself on the countless times she would close-down Disneyland with her grandchildren.
Services will be held at Sandals Church, 6807 Palm Ave. in Riverside at 1:00 P.M on Saturday, June 22. We will celebrate Mary Lou's life immediately following services at the Riverside Elk's Lodge, 6166 Brockton Ave., Riverside, CA from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. The family would appreciate that those in attendance not be dressed in standard, funeral black. Mary Lou loved color and we would love to honor her by wearing bright colors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in honor of Mary Lou Dixon at petsadoption.org.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 18, 2019