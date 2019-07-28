|
MARY LOUISE HANSEN
Age 88, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 in Riverside, California. She was born on May 16, 1931 in California to Paul and Rachael LaDue. She attended Riverside Polytechnic High School through her junior year, and then graduated from Los Angeles Pacific High School in 1949. She attended Los Angeles Pacific College and then graduated from Greenville College in Illinois with a B.S. in Music Education in 1953. She later earned a Master of Arts degree in Education at Azusa Pacific University.
Mary married Ben Hansen in 1953 and they had 2 children. Mary taught elementary school for many years and retired from Colton Unified School District in 1991. She was very active in the Riverside Free Methodist Church and directed the choir there and played the organ for many years. She loved to sing, and enjoyed also singing in the Riverside Master Chorale for many years. She also was a leader in the Riverside Bible Study Fellowship. Mary and Ben enjoyed traveling extensively in Europe, and went on several tours with the Master Chorale.
Mary is survived by her daughter Jeanette Hardgrave; son Kendall Hansen; grandchildren Lindsay Hardgrave Massena and Brian Hardgrave, and a great granddaughter, Tova Massena. She will long be remembered for her love of sharing music and her faith and service to God.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 AM at California Avenue Christian Fellowship, 8223 California Avenue in Riverside. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Published in Press-Enterprise from July 28 to July 29, 2019