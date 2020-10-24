Born in Riverside, CA on March 10, 1925, passed away on October 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Mom was the center of our family, we will love and miss her everyday. She will forever be in our hearts. She was a life long resident of Riverside, attending Casa Blanca Elementary, Chemawa Jr. High, and Riverside Poly. She worked for Harris Company and retired from Riverside Unified School District with over 25 years. She loved to garden and at one time had nearly 100 potted plants which she tended to lovingly. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading and working on her Word Search puzzles. She loved to travel. She visited Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, New York, and looked forward to her yearly trips to Reno/Lake Tahoe and visits with her son in Santa Maria. She enjoyed trips to the casinos, and was careful to stick to her limit, and always quit when she was ahead! She had her weekly appointment at the beauty shop which were always followed with lunch and shopping. We treasure the memories of family gatherings, especially her traditional Christmas tree trimming parties and egg hunts at Easter, which we will miss. She loved having all her family together. There would always be food, music, and of course, dancing with her favorite partner, dad. She is survived by sons Richard (Maria) of Riverside and Ron (Jolene) of Santa Maria, daughters Marlene Dalgetty (Ian) and Sandra Romero (Jerry) of Jurupa Valley and daughter-in-law Cookie of Riverside, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be reunited with her husband Henry, son Danny, grandsons Danny Jr. and Louie Romero as they welcome her to heaven, as well as her parents, four brothers and one sister. Services are scheduled for Monday, October 26 at Saint Catherine's Church in Riverside. Due to Covid restrictions attendance will be limited, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. We appreciate the outpouring of love, support, and understanding under these trying times.





