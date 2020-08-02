Mary Louise (Barber) Williams Mary Louise (Barber) Williams was born in Leon, Iowa on July 2, 1937a Friday. Mary Louise went to the elementary schools in Leon until she completed the 3rd grade. In 1946 the Barber family moved to Junction City, Kansas. Mary Louise graduated from Junction City High School in 1955. Mary met her life-long husband, Don Williams in Junction City and they were soon married and moved to Kansas City where Don was attending an Electronics Technical Schoolthis landed him a job in southern California at an Aerospace firm. Don spent his career in Aerospace Engineeringmostly on 'classified' programs dealing with lasers, space, and satellites. Mary was a housewife raising Mary Beth and Shannon. Don was assigned a lengthy Aerospace engineering task by TRW, near Alice Springs, Australiathe family followed and lived in Adelaide in the south of Australia. After the girls were grown, Mary Louise worked in finance as a construction Loan Officer approving multi-million dollar loans and then retired as Vice President of San Marcos National Bank. The couple retired to Murrieta, California but eventually moved to Auburn, California where the two lived in an apartment attached to their daughter, Shannon Horvath, and son-in-law, Rob's home. Mary lost her husband Don, of 62 years just three years ago. Mary went to the Methodist Church in Leon, Iowa, and in Junction City, Kansasshe attended in California as well. Mary Louise enjoyed her family, her big brother Fred, her two daughtersMary Beth and Shannon and four grandchildren Cara, Erin, Jeane, and Thomas. And there are six great-grandchildren; Michaela, Zoey, Christopher, Derrick, Chase, and Heath. Mary Louise passed on to be with our Lord July 18, 2020a Saturday, and will rest in peace in Auburn, California. Mary Louise (Barber) Williams was 83 years old.





