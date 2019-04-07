|
1921 - 2019 Mary Holly Miller, loving mother of two children and grandmother of four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, passed away on March 26, 2019, at the age of 98. She was spending the winter in Hollywood, Florida. Mary was a resident of Temecula, CA for 36 years where she loved her home and working in her yard. She had a great time bowling with many friends. Mary was born in Deptford Township, New Jersey and moved to South Florida in the 1940s before moving to southern California in the 80s. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Reuben and her mother Nelsie and sister Phylis. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. WL00194420-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019