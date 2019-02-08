|
12/16/1937 - 12/26/2018 Mary (Rita) Hershey, born December 16, 1937 in Guadalupita, New Mexico, went to Our Lord on December 26, 2018. Mary was daughter to Maclovia and Manuel Lopez and grew up as an only child in Espanola New Mexico. She had fond memories of her little grandmother from Guadalupita, and many years later learned she had been adopted. Her biological father was known to be William Warder of Taos, New Mexico and of German decent. But Mary always considered Macolovia her real mother, a long time educator known to be strict but fair and well respected. Her father Manual a WWII Vet became a barber in Espanola. Mary was a bright child and started McCurdy High School at age 11. She would eventually meet the love of her life Bill Hershey and would graduate McCurdy at age 15. The two of them would continue their education at Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa. Bill and Mary were married on September 1, 1957 and soon after moved to Beaumont, California to begin their teaching careers. Mary taught four generations of students at Palm Elementary, Room 7 from 1959 to 1996. During this time she had a son Charles and daughter Krista born in 1963 just 21 months apart. As a loving and compassionate person, she gained the trust and everlasting friendship of so very many people in her community. Mary was a member and officer in PEO and a member in the Sisterhood Delta Kappa Gamma. Mary is survived by her beloved husband Bill; her son Charles and daughter-in-law Therese; her daughter Krista and son-in-law Anthony and her only grandchild Preston Anthony Michael Grant. WL00188490-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019