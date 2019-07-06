|
MARY TERESA WILLIAMS
Mary Teresa Williams passed away on June 20, 2019 at the age of 93 in the company of family members. Mary was born in New York City on August 3, 1925. She moved to California in 1970. She was the mother of three children: Harold who is married to Wendy and lives in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Debi and Dennis who live in La Verne, CA, Sara, their daughter who lives in Los Angeles, CA, and finally Cory who lived with Mary and Larry, her husband, the last four years in Wildomar, CA. Cory has three daughters: Gretel who lives in New York, Rachel and Scott, her husband, with their sons, Jack, Rosco and Ellis in Oakland, CA, Andrea with her two sons William and Ryder who live in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mary graduated from Queens College, New York and worked as a Children's Services Worker for the County of Los Angeles. In her early years in Wildomar she gardened extensively in her back yard. She also visited local Senior Centers where she learned to play Bridge there and at homes of friends. She and Larry, her husband traveled extensively visiting Canada, Central America, Europe and Mexico. They also took cruises. While in Mexico she became a financial supporter of The Tarahumara Indians. Mary is also survived by her brother, Gerry and his wife Marge who live in Murrieta, CA, Suzanne, her sister-in-law and her two daughters, Gina and Lisa and her son, Nicolas. Suzanne, Lisa and Nicolas live in Huntington Beach, CA, while Gina lives in Wildomar.
A Memorial Service was held at Mary's home on June 26, 2019. Funeral arrangements were held by The Neptune Society with cremation following
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 6, 2019