MARYLOU (HEATH) MCCORKELL Marylou McCorkell, of Norco, CA, was 81. She was surrounded by family and friends as she passed peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019. She is survived by two brothers Roy and Dave Heath, as well as her children Richard, Robert and Kathleen. She was very proud to have 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grand- children, nieces, nephews and cousins. Her service will be held at 11:00AM on Jan. 3rd, 2020 at Sierra Memorial Chapel, 4933 La Sierra Ave. Riverside, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019
