IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR PRECIOUS SON "FOREVER YOUNG" Matthew Neal Clark February 4, 1987 - February 18, 2003 HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN OUR PRECIOUS ANGEL Today is full of memories Happiness and tears Of birthday celebrations We've shared throughout the years We are wishing you were here today For even just a while So we could say "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" And see your precious smile Every day not just your birthday We always wonder why God took you from this world It was way too soon to say good-bye Your tragic end came so fast And we could not be there To hold your hand and comfort you It's much more than we can bear Every day we miss your sweet smile That no one can replace But still it brings us comfort In the sadness that we face You're with the angels now Safe and sound in Heaven above We hold on to our memories And treasure them with love These memories are so precious They will last a lifetime through We know God has chosen you To be His angel too We know that you are with us In everything we do So we'll celebrate your birthday But we'll spend it missing you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY OUR PRECIOUS ANGEL We Love You More Than The Spoken Word Can Tell Mom and Dad "143"
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2020