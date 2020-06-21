May 18, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of Maureen Anne McConahay, aka "Reenie," announces her passing on May 18, 2020. She was born in Long Beach, CA to her parents, Ernie and Phyllis Demler. She graduated from Anaheim High School in 1962 and Fullerton College in 1964. Growing up on a chicken ranch in Anaheim, Reenie's love for chickens started early. She was fondly referred to as the "Chicken Lady." Reenie treasured time with her family and friends. She was known to be a bargain shopper and a chocolate cake lover, and had a talent for baking delicious apple pies. For many years, Reenie worked in the food services industry. She lived in Corona, CA for 45 years and Santa Ana, CA for the last 6 years. Reenie is survived by her daughters Lori Kizer and Diane McConahay, her sons-in-law Aaron Kizer and Merritt Robinson, and her sister and brother-in-law Kristie and Mike Burns. We will miss Reenie's sense of humor and beautiful smile, but she will remain in our hearts forever. Due to Covid 19, a private, graveside memorial will take place to honor Reenie.





