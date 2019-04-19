|
March 8, 1921 - March 16, 2019 Maxine Oplinger Kilday passed away peacefully on March 16th, 2019 at the age of 98, not far from where she grew up in Riverside, California. Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Maxine moved to Riverside as a young girl where she later met and married William R. Kilday. She and her husband moved to Corona, California but, after his passing, she eventually returned to her true love and place she called home, Riverside. Maxine is now laid to rest next to her husband at Crestlawn Cemetery in Riverside. Daughter to Effie Myrle Runyan and Edward Franklin Oplinger (US Army–First World War). Married to William Roscoe Kilday (US Navy–Second World War), they bore two sons William Edward Kilday (US Navy) and Randal James Kilday (US Air Force). Survived by her eldest son, William Edward and daughter-in-law Loretta Belle Kilday; grandchildren Susan K. Kilday and William James Kilday (US Navy); and great-grandchildren Jason Michael Sperry (US Navy), Samantha Loraine Kilday (US Navy), Lauren Loretta Kilday and William Jeffery Kilday (US Navy). During her life, Maxine enjoyed playing golf and was a devoted parishioner at Arlington Methodist Church. She had a wonderful memory and is best remembered and appreciated for her great family stories. Her granddaughter-in-law Nicole Keona Kilday summed her up best as "The great keeper of time." Her knowledge of the past and keen ability to capture and catalog historical events will remain her and her family's legacy for generations to come. The Greatest Generation has lost another great one. She is with the Lord. She will be missed. WL00196460-image-1.jpg,WL00196460-image-2.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2019