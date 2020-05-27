Allan Richard Meister February 25, 1934 - May 18, 2020 Allan Richard Meister, of Riverside, CA, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 86 year. Born in Shertburn, MN. to Kenneth and Sigrid Emilia (Forstrom) Meister. Mr. Meister was the owner of Elite Chem Dry for 20 years. He enjoyed playing Chess, Reading and attending Immanuel Lutheran Church. He lived in Riverside for the last 62 years. He survived by his Loving spouse Shirley Meister of Riverside, CA; two children Terry Meister (Melinda) and Kathy Williams (George); four grandchildren, Shawn , Brian (Lucy), Alex (Nikki), and Anna (Scott); and five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jase, Joy, Benjamin, and Philip. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a PRIVATE GRAVESIDE service Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Olivewood Memorial Park. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 27, 2020.