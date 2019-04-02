The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
Melba Beecher
More Obituaries for Melba Beecher
Melba "Nonnie" Beecher

Melba "Nonnie" Beecher

Melba "Nonnie" Beecher Obituary
08/23/1928 - 03/21/2019 At the age of 90 our dearly loved mom went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus. She is survived by daughter Karen Richmond (sp. John), sons Barry (sp. Candy) and Terry (sp. Heather), grandchildren David, Donny, Dustin, Shaun & Kellie, great grandchildren Chase, Cole, Cade, Peyton, Hannah, Patrick, Conner, Dylan, Emily, Paislee and Paxton and great great grandchild Brooklyn. Chapel service will be on April 4th, 11:00 am at Acheson & Graham, 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA. (951) 688-1221 WL00194520-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2019
