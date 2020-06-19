Melissa Candi Salgado "Missa" Melissa Candi "Missa" Salgado was born on March 24, 1985 in Los Angeles, CA. She passed away in June 7, 2020 at San Antonio Hospital in Upland, CA with family by her side. She was 35 years old. Missa lived in Banning, CA her whole life. She graduated from Noli Indian School in 2003 and was a part of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians and Southern Sierra Miwok Tribe. Missa enjoyed reading, traveling & building Legos. Melissa is survived by her mother, Rosalee Salgado of Banning, CA; brother, Robert J. Salgado of Palm Springs, CA; sisters, Natalie Casian of Cathedral City, CA, Stephanie Salgado & Jessica Salgado both of Banning, CA; many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Luis Joseph Rodriguez and her brother, Richard J. Salgado. A visitation will take place at the Morongo Community Center, Morongo Indian Reservation, Banning, CA on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6pm-10pm. Burial will take place at 10 am, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Morongo Indian Reservation, Banning, CA. Attendees are being asked to observe social distancing protocols and required to wear facial coverings.





