MELISSA DUFFIELD 9/10/1975 - 4/14/2014 Remembering Melissa, remember also Meagan as her soul sister and best friend. As Justin shared, "Missing you my sweet Angels! As football season is here, great memories of both of you and of all our special times together make all of us cry, smile and laugh at the same time. You were both amazing people and continue to be amazing Angels for our family and friends. I can't express how much we miss you both. I can say you are both so loved by so many! We will never forget you.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019