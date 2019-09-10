Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Duffield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Duffield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa Duffield Obituary
MELISSA DUFFIELD 9/10/1975 - 4/14/2014 Remembering Melissa, remember also Meagan as her soul sister and best friend. As Justin shared, "Missing you my sweet Angels! As football season is here, great memories of both of you and of all our special times together make all of us cry, smile and laugh at the same time. You were both amazing people and continue to be amazing Angels for our family and friends. I can't express how much we miss you both. I can say you are both so loved by so many! We will never forget you.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.