February 10,1933 - July 9, 2020 Dr. Mel Call, 87, a man of character and a lifelong follower of Christ, passed away at home on July 9, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Long Beach, CA, to True and Bernice Call, who instilled him with an enduring appreciation of learning. He grew up in Pasadena, graduating from PCC (Pasadena City College), next attending UCLA, then moving on and obtaining his medical degree from Cal Berkeley in 1958. He was a beloved Bible teacher for many decades, leading adult classes at both First Baptist Church, Riverside and Magnolia Church. He practiced internal medicine in Riverside from June 1961 to December 1991. As a physician he earned the trust and love of his patients and the respect of his colleagues. He also served as Chief of Staff at Riverside Community Hospital in the 1980's. Mel was a loving son and brother as well as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria, sons David (Lana) and Timothy, brother Merlin, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Melanie and brother Marvin. Services will be held in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines in the courtyard at Magnolia Church at 9:00am on Saturday, July 18. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Dr. Mel Call to Magnolia Church, 8351 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA, 92504 or at magonline.com/Give