|
|
MICHAEL ANTHONY VEGA III Michael Anthony Vega III, many known him as Anthony, passed away at the age of 46, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in San Jacinto, California. He was born to Michael Anthony Vega and Peggy Garcia, on Wednesday, April 18, 1973, in Hemet, California. Anthony graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1991. He was an excellent defensive back and running back for the San Jacinto Tigers. He attended the Native American Institute of Art, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and in Lawrence, Kansas, majoring in Arts. Anthony was a proud member of the Smoking Eagles Wildland Firefighting Crew. He enjoyed participating in the Ramona Pageant as a pony dancer and as a hut child in his youth. He was very sociable and loved to be around people. He was a very happy person and a jokester. Many people would see Anthony as a "leader," due to his hard-working ethics and his kind, generous heart, helping anyone in need. Anthony was a proud tribal member of the Soboba Band of Luise¤o Indians. Family and friends described him as a polite soul who always had a smile on his face, no matter the situation. Anthony was a great son, brother, father, and grandfather. He was a pillar of strength, support, discipline, and strong minded "keeping it real." Anthony loved and cared about his family. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. Anthony is survived by his loving parents, Michael Anthony Vega and Peggy Garcia; his precious children, Ish'-wut, Ash'-wut Anthony, Victoria, Daniel, Kasen, and Michael Anthony IV; 6 adoring grandchildren; his caring brothers, Marshall Sr, and Vincent; his aunt, Elaine Hernandez; his uncle, Wayne Garcia Sr.; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends from Soboba and surrounding valleys. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 4:00 PM 8:00 PM, at Miller-Jones Mortuary, located at 1501 W. Florida Ave, Hemet, CA. Burial will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at 24167 Soboba Road, Soboba Reservation.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019